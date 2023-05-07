Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.06 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

VMD opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of C$6.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.25.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

