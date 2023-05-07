HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HNI has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

