Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Argo Group International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

