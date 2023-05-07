Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.