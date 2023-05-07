Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Activity at Hibbett
In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett
Hibbett Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
