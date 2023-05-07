OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE OMF opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

