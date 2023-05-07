SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SITC stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

