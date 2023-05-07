Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Overstock.com stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.35.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

