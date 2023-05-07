Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.
SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SPT stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
