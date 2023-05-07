Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million for the quarter.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

CS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.