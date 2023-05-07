Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$10.63 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Dream Impact Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
