William Blair Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.