Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered by KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

