Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.35 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.