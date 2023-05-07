AECOM (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AECOM stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $214,427,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,718,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

