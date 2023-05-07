NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.38–$0.32 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

