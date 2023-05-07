Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$82.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$79.43.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.34 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market cap of C$36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

