Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Morguard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Morguard stock opened at C$102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard has a 52-week low of C$102.00 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.15.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported C($34.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of C$289.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morguard will post 24.7105263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

About Morguard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

