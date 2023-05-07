Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1430595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

