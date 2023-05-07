Haywood Securities Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.44.

Osisko Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

