Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) versus Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head-To-Head Review

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -57.78% N/A -22.62% Nature’s Sunshine Products -0.09% 0.62% 0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $18.39 million 0.90 -$10.63 million ($0.21) -1.46 Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.49 -$390,000.00 ($0.02) -537.73

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Nature’s Sunshine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emmaus Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

