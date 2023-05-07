Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $18.30. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 388,055 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

