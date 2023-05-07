Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.50, but opened at $63.20. Five9 shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 944,689 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $55,363,000.

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

