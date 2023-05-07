Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Down 11.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) was down 11.4% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$66.00. The stock traded as low as C$42.25 and last traded at C$45.97. Approximately 112,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 72,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,210.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

