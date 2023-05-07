Air Canada (TSE:AC) Trading 10.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$20.35 and last traded at C$20.33. 2,599,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,235,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

