B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $30.47. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 84,756 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 30.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,448 shares of company stock worth $3,787,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,246,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

