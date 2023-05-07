Raymond James Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canfor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$21.15 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

About Canfor

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

