Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

