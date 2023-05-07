Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

