SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $160.16 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

