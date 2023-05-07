Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the aerospace company will earn $26.83 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
LMT stock opened at $455.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.57.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.