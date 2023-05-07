Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Up 3.2 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.77.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.