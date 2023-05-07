Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,628,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,744.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 483,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $756,215. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 31,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

