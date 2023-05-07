Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $201.17

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

JLL stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 384,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

