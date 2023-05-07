Financial Survey: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply Good Foods 0 3 9 0 2.75

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.22%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Simply Good Foods 10.98% 10.11% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.38 Simply Good Foods $1.17 billion 3.22 $108.57 million $1.29 29.33

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co. is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.