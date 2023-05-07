Head-To-Head Analysis: Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifecore Biomedical and PaxMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 1 1 0 2.50 PaxMedica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifecore Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.91%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifecore Biomedical is more favorable than PaxMedica.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $185.79 million 0.72 -$114.68 million ($2.50) -1.76 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$14.80 million ($1.30) -1.15

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and PaxMedica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PaxMedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifecore Biomedical. Lifecore Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -40.38% -21.34% -7.21% PaxMedica N/A N/A -678.76%

Summary

PaxMedica beats Lifecore Biomedical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Maria, CA.

About PaxMedica

(Get Rating)

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications; and HAT-301 for the treatment of stage 1 East African HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.