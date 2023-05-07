Comparing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $125.59 million 10.86 $24.05 million $0.17 142.42 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.86 $2.54 million $0.08 66.13

Analyst Ratings

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 9.26% 7.54% 6.45% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Volatility and Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities. The Emerging Technologies segment is composed of the development of the PX G1300 used in industrial and commercial refrigeration applications. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

