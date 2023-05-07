Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head to Head Contrast

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 18.79 $11.48 million $0.05 260.45 HealthStream $266.83 million 2.73 $12.09 million $0.39 60.95

Profitability

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportradar Group. HealthStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sportradar Group and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportradar Group and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.70%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than HealthStream.

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats HealthStream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

