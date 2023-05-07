Brokerages Set CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price at $17.90

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of CSTR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $261,259. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 455.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 240,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

