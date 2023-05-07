Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $127.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. Ashland has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ashland by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.