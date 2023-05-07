Analyzing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.29) -2.26 Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.10 -$65.92 million ($4.71) -0.11

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 255.21%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -36.46% -30.76% Acorda Therapeutics -56.46% -69.58% -16.54%

Volatility and Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

