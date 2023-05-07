Contrasting Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fiserv 1 4 12 0 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.82%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $132.16, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Fiserv.

This table compares Nutex Health and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.55 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -0.50 Fiserv $18.15 billion 4.16 $2.53 billion $3.79 31.74

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47%

Risk & Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Nutex Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

