Contrasting Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silo Pharma and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silo Pharma and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,421.49% -40.52% -35.97% Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silo Pharma and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 99.32 -$3.91 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.48 $311.44 million $4.67 17.69

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

