Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $37.83

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Stock Down 11.0 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $969.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

