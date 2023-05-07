Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $30.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock opened at $381.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

