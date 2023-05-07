Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $68.67

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

