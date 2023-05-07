Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.