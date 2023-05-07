Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.