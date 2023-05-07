Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Stories
