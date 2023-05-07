AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.4 %

ACQ opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.68.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

