Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $26.27

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

PowerSchool Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 647,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

